Kerala: Woman doctor stabbed to death by patient

A house surgeon's tragic death has led to a strike by doctors at Ernakulam's district hospital in Kerala. Dr. Vandana Das, a 23-year-old resident of Kottayam, was stabbed to death by a prisoner, identified as 42-year-old Sandeep, who was brought to the hospital for treatment. The accused allegedly grabbed surgical scissors and attacked Dr. Das while she was attending to his wounds. Five policemen were also injured in the incident. This shocking incident has triggered protests by doctors not only in Ernakulam but across the state, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures for medical professionals. Hospital staff said Sandeep attacked the doctor all of a sudden without any provocation. He used the scalpel and scissors to stab Vandana at least six times. The doctor sustained serious stab injuries on her chest, throat, neck and back.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but her life could not be saved. The injuries on the neck, abdomen and back proved fatal as it led to severe blood loss. Earlier, the police had taken the accused Sandeep into custody after he had a fight with his neighbors. Since he sustained injuries in the brawl, the police brought him to Kottarakkara taluk hospital. While the doctor was dressing the wounds, Sandeep picked the scalpel and scissors from the dressing room and unleashed a sudden attack on her. The accused didn't stop at that, he further attacked five other persons including the home guard and vandalized the doctors room. Subsequently the cops and bystanders overpowered him and he was taken into custody. Sandeep was reportedly under treatment at a deaddiction centre. A section of doctors said that the police should have handcuffed Sandeep or taken adequate precautionary measures as they were aware of his violent nature. Moreover he was taken into custody after a violent brawl with the neighbors. There was prima facie negligence on the part of police.

