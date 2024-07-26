Kerala woman 'missing', booked for swindling Rs 20 crore

Kochi, July 26 ( IANS) A woman, working as a manager with a leading non-banking finance company attached to its Thrissur branch, is presently reported missing and has been booked for swindling Rs 20 crore.

Police have registered a case and a probe is currently on.

The accused, identified as Dhanya Mohan, has been working with a leading private financial institution for nearly two decades.

After Mohan went missing, it was found that she had been misappropriating funds since 2019.

The police said she used to transfer money from the office to the personal bank accounts of her few family members.

The police said she was leading a luxurious life and also acquired assets over the years.

The leading Kerala-headquartered NBFC has over 5,000 branches across 28 states with assets over Rs 400 billion and a workforce of more than 50,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor