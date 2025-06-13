Kerala woman nabbed at Mumbai airport for implicating relative in narcotics case

Mumbai/Kochi, June 13 A Kerala woman on the run for implicating a beautician in a banned narcotics case was on Friday nabbed by the airport officials at the Mumbai international airport when she landed from the Middle East.

The beautician, identified as Sheela Sunny, and the woman, Liviya Jose, are related.

Jose is the sister of Sheela Sunny’s son’s wife, and had a lookout notice against her.

Until April this year, since February 2023, Sunny has suffered much, including a 72-day jail term. However, things turned for the good for Sunny when, in April, the Kerala Police took into custody a man named Narayana Das.

Soon after Das's arrest, Liviya left for a Middle Eastern country.

It was Das’s tip-off to the Excise Department in February 2023, which triggered the chain of events that derailed Sunny’s life.

On February 27, 2023, while Sheela Sunny was working at her beauty parlour in Chalakudy near Thrissur in Kerala, a team of State Excise officials conducted a search and allegedly recovered what they claimed were LSD stamps from her handbag and the storage compartment of her two-wheeler.

Sunny was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

She spent 72 days in jail, bewildered and unable to understand how she had been implicated.

It was only after chemical tests confirmed that the seized material did not contain Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) that she was released.

But by then, she had lost her livelihood and reputation as a beauty professional.

Since her release, Sunny has been determined to fight for justice, convinced that she was falsely implicated.

Following the arrest of Das and further questioning, things became clear that it was Liviya Jose, who prevailed upon Das to work out a plan to trap Sunny.

Sunny in April had pointed out that the day before her arrest, her daughter-in-law and her sister ( Liviya Jose) were at her house.

They ate the food she served and later took her two-wheeler out for a while.

It has now surfaced that Sunny and her daughter-in-law did not have a good relationship, and Liviya, along with Das, worked out the plan to trap her.

Liviya, according to the police, will be brought to Kochi, and Sunny is now breathing easily as she knows that her innocence will be finally proved.

