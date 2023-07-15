Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend inside hospital

Published: July 15, 2023

Kochi, July 15 A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former friend inside a private hospital at Angamali in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred when the woman was accompanying her ailing mother to the hospital.

The accused identified as Mahesh came to meet her former friend on the fourth floor of the hospital and stabbed her multiple times with a knife after a heated argument.

Hearing the cries of the woman, onlookers and security staff rushed towards the spot and overpowered Mahesh.

The police were informed which took the accused into custody.

Motive behind the the crime is yet to be ascertained.

