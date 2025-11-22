Kerala: Woman's body found in sack; accused confesses to murder

Kochi, Nov 22 In a shocking incident, a woman's body was found stuffed inside a sack on a pathway leading to a house in Kerala's Thevara on Saturday.

Police have detained the house owner, George, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Investigators believe the woman was murdered inside the house, and bloodstains were allegedly found indoors.

The incident came to light around 6.30 a.m. when local women workers noticed a sack near George's house.

They also found George sitting nearby in a drunken, semi-conscious state, leaning against a wall.

The body, found in a semi-nude and injured condition, was partially wrapped and lying close to him.

Locals said George was seen sitting with his head in his hands, not responding to anyone.

Residents recalled that around 4 a.m., George was seen visiting nearby houses and searching for sacks.

He reportedly claimed that a dog had died in his yard and that he needed a sack to remove it. He later obtained sacks from a nearby shop.

Witnesses said he claimed it contained a dead dog or cat when questioned.

According to police, George likely collapsed while trying to dispose of the body.

Residents informed the ward councillor, who then alerted police.

The body was found in a busy residential area, causing widespread shock.

Investigators suspect the deceased woman is a native of Ernakulam, but have yet to confirm her identity or the motive.

George, a former home nurse, lives in the house with his wife and two children.

Neighbours said his wife was not at home during the incident, and although George consumed alcohol, he had never caused trouble in the locality.

Later, the police official pointed out that the deceased, according to him, was a woman who was picked up from the railway station by George the previous night and brought to his home.

Later, a tiff broke out, and in anger, George used a hammer and hit the woman on her head, leading to her on-the-spot death.

On Friday night, George's wife was not at home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor