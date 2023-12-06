Kerala Women’s Commission to act strongly over suicide of woman doctor after allegations of dowry demand

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi on Wednesday said strong action will be taken if the allegations over dowry demands being behind the suicide of a 26-year-old woman doctor are found to be true.

"The news of the death of Shahana is really painful. We will seriously look into all aspects and appropriate actions will be there. The youth should strongly speak up against dowry," top CPI-M leader and former MP Sathidevi said.

State Health Minister Veena George has asked for a detailed report on the suicide of young doctor Shahana hailing from the capital city's suburbs and pursuing her post graduation at the state-run Medical College hospital.

Shahana was found dead at her apartment near the hospital on Tuesday morning after she failed to turn up for duty the previous night. The recovery of a suicide note by the police led to speculations that the cause of the suicide was demanding of a fat dowry.

The main sentence is her note read: "Everyone wants money, money triumphs everything...,"

What raised eyebrows was according to reports that her male doctor friend allegedly backed out from the marriage, after it surfaced that his demands for a fat dowry might not materialise.

The Medical College police have registered a case of unnatural death and the probe has begun.

