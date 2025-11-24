Kerala: Youth stabbed to death following dispute, former Cong councilor and son held

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 24 A 23-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in Kottayam’s Manikunnu area following a dispute linked to an alleged drug-related financial transaction. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh, a native of Thottakkad, Puthuppally.

Police have taken former Kottayam Municipality Congress councilor V.K. Anilkumar and his son Abhijith into custody in connection with the crime.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in front of Anilkumar’s residence. Police said the altercation reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute between Adarsh and Abhijith, connected to the supply of MDMA (a synthetic narcotic).

Though Abhijith had allegedly obtained the drug from Adarsh and even pledged a vehicle as part of the deal, he was unwilling to pay the agreed amount. Late in the night, Adarsh, accompanied by his friends, arrived at Anilkumar’s house and demanded a settlement, creating a commotion.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a violent clash. In the heat of the altercation, Abhijith allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Adarsh multiple times.

Though the injured youth was rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state, he succumbed to his injuries. Police said both Anilkumar and his son attempted to flee after the incident but were apprehended by Kottayam West Police shortly thereafter.

CCTV footage showing their hurried movement from the crime scene reportedly assisted police in tracking them down. Investigators confirmed that multiple narcotics-related cases are already registered against Abhijith, while Adarsh too faced earlier charges linked to drug possession.

Police are now probing deeper into the alleged MDMA supply chain and the financial dealings between the two. The body has been preserved at Kottayam Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Detailed interrogation of the accused is underway, with police examining the role of both father and son in the murder. Police said further charges, including those under the NDPS Act, may be added as the investigation progresses.

