Kerala's famous snake rescuer still critical after cobra bite

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 Kerala's famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh, who is fighting for his life at Kottayam Medical College hospital after being bitten by a cobra, has shown signs of improvement but continues to be critical, doctors attending on him said on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, hospital superindent T.K.Jayakumar stated that Suresh is responding to the treatment and is conscious, but continus to be on the ventilator.

"It will take a while for him to get back to normal. The next 48 hours are very crucial and in a week's time one will know what's in store for him," said Jayakumar.

Suresh was bitten by a more than six feet long cobra when after rescuing, he was trying to put it into a gunny bag. He was holding the snake by its tail when it bit him on his right thigh and slithered away.

Despite being bitten, Suresh caught the snake again, packed it before asking people to rush him to the nearest hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest while on his way to the hospital.

After being administered anti-venom, he was shifted to the state-run Kottayam Medical College hospital and continues to be on ventilator.

Forty-eight-year-old Suresh, in a career spanning over two decades, has caught more than 50,000 snakes, which includes more than 200 King cobras. And in the process, he has suffered close to 300 snake bites.

In the past, he has survived almost half a dozen lethal bites.

The state government has decided to bear all the medical expense.

