Key accused arrested after Tipra Motha Party workers' attack on BJP functionaries in Tripura

Agartala, July 28 On Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s direction, the main accused was arrested hours after Tipra Motha Party (TMP) workers attacked BJP functionaries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Khowai District Superintendent of Police Ranaditya Das said that so far, the main accused -- Rintu Debbarma – has been arrested and an intensive search was on to nab the other attackers named in the FIR.

“There were 30 people named in the FIR. Several police teams are conducting a search operation to nab all the accused named in the FIR,” the district police chief told IANS on Monday morning.

Large contingents of security personnel led by senior police officials are camping in the Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district to prevent any escalation of tensions.

The TMP headed by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is a junior partner of the ruling BJP and it has two ministers in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Saha.

The Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, after visiting three of the nine injured BJP functionaries at the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday night, had said that the police have been directed to take appropriate actions against the attackers.

“On Sunday, the manner in which Tipra Motha Party workers carried out the violent attack at Asharambari Assembly constituency during the ‘Mann-Ki-Baat’ program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is utterly dangerous and undemocratic,” he had told the media.

Saha said that in this attack, many BJP Karyakartas were injured, three of whom are currently undergoing treatment at GBP Medical College and Hospital.

“I visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured workers and gave necessary instructions to the doctors to ensure their speedy recovery,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that instructions have already been given to the police administration to take legal action against those involved in the heinous attack.

“The government wants to make it clear, no such shameless and violent attacks would be tolerated in any way,” he cautioned.

A local BJP leader said, “When the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was going on, a large number of TMP workers attacked the gathering injuring nine BJP functionaries. Local people took the injured to the Khowai district hospital.”

The TMP attackers also damaged eight bikes and two cars belonging to the BJP functionaries.

BJP Mandal President Jayanta Debbarma said around 100 unruly youths of the TMP attacked the party gathering. “The attackers vandalised my vehicle too and also attacked the owner of the house where the 'Mann-Ki-Baat' programme was being heard. They also vandalised many bikes and several other vehicles.”

Bipin Debbarma, state BJP’s General Secretary, said that a delegation of BJP leaders from Agartala visited Khowai district.

Asharambari Assembly Constituency is represented by senior TMP leader and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma. According to Bipin Debbarma, the Chief Minister spoke with Minister Animesh Debbarma over the incident.

The attackers used lathi, ‘dao’ (a sharp-edged weapon) and other locally made sticks to attack the BJP functionaries and members, Bipin Debbarma said, and demanded immediate arrest and punishment of all the attackers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor