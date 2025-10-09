Key accused in BSP TN chief Armstrong's murder dies in Chennai hospital

Chennai, Oct 9 Nagendran, the prime accused in the sensational murder case of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong, died on Thursday at Chennai’s Stanley Government Hospital after his health deteriorated due to liver failure.

He had been undergoing intensive treatment for the past few days. According to hospital sources, Nagendran’s condition worsened despite continuous medical care, and he failed to respond to treatment this morning and breathed his last.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination amid tight police security, given his history as a notorious rowdy and key accused in one of Tamil Nadu’s most high-profile political murders in recent years.

Armstrong, who headed the BSP’s Tamil Nadu unit, was brutally hacked to death near his residence in Chennai on July 5 last year.

The murder sent shockwaves across the state’s political spectrum, with party workers and allies staging widespread protests demanding justice for the young man.

Following the incident, the Chennai police registered a case and arrested 27 suspects, including Nagendran and another key accused, Ponnai Balu.

Two other suspects are believed to have fled abroad, and efforts are underway to trace them through international channels.

Police investigations revealed that Nagendran, a history-sheeter with several cases pending against him, allegedly masterminded the attack. After a detailed probe, the police filed a comprehensive chargesheet before the Chennai District Principal Sessions Court, where Judge Karthikeyan has been overseeing the trial.

Subsequently, the Madras High Court ordered the transfer of the Armstrong murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing the need for an impartial and thorough enquiry.

Nagendran, who was serving a life sentence in connection with another case, had been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

His sudden death comes even as the CBI continues its reinvestigation into the Armstrong murder. Authorities have informed the court about Nagendran’s demise, and further proceedings regarding the pending trial are expected to be updated in the coming days.

