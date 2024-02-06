Key conspirator of Kupwara terror module arrested in New Delhi

Srinagar, Feb 6 The key conspirator of a recently busted terror module in J&K’s Kupwara district was arrested in New Delhi.

“The staff of the police station New Delhi Railway Station has arrested one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara by Jammu & Kashmir Police,” police said.

Police said that the arrested person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. On February 4, 2024 he was arrested by the staff of police station New Delhi Railway Station.

“He was involved in hatching conspiracy along with Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers,” police said.

Police said that on February 4, 2024 following specific information received from investigation agencies in Jammu & Kashmir that one Riyaz Ahmad Rather S/o Gh Rasool Rather R/o Village New Gabra Tehsil Karnah District Kupwara, J&K is wanted in the recent terror module case busted by them, wherein five persons were arrested and incriminating material including 5 AK rifles (short), 5 AK Magazines, 16 short AK rounds were recovered.

“In this regard, a Case FIR No: 07/2024 US 120B IPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 of UA (P) Act, Police Station-Karnah, Kupwara (J&K) was registered and under investigation,” police said.

Police said that these these arms and ammunition were sent by Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) based LeT Terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh @ Shakoor S/o Wali Mohammad Seikh R/o Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal S/o Qazi Syed Yaseen R/o Dhanni Karnah.

“Both were operating from across the border. Further, it was informed that Riyaz Ahmad is absconding and would shortly reach New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours,” police said.

Police said that sensing the gravity of the matter, a team of New Delhi police was constituted and immediately deployed at all the entry/exits and strategic points of New Delhi Railway Station.

“The alert staff acted promptly and identified Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him, when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate no 1, of New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours,” police said.

Police said that Riyaz Ahmad was subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3 p.m. on February 3, 2024.

“From there they took an auto and reached NDRS. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout,” police said.

Police said that Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023.

“One mobile phone and one SIM card has been recovered from his possession. Accused Riyaz Ahmad has been arrested under appropriate sections of law and Police Officials of concerned Police Station of J&K have been informed for further necessary action at their end,” the police said.

