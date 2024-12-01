Key discussions held on national security challenges at DG-IG Conference: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that key discussions were held on national security and cybercrime challenges at the DG-IG Conference held in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

“Extensive deliberations continued on the second day of the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Key discussions on national security challenges, urban policing and new-age threats like cybercrime and AI misuse featured prominently throughout the conference,” PM Modi wrote on X after addressing the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar

“Talked about the importance of SMART policing, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and modernising our forces to make them future-ready,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

PM Modi also urged the police to stress on modernisation and realign with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' while calling for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary.

In the statement, the PMO said: "In the valedictory session, PM Modi distributed President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. In his concluding address, PM Modi noted that wide-ranging discussions had been held during the conference, on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions."

During his address, PM Modi also expressed concern about the potential threats generated on account of digital frauds, cyber-crimes and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfakes to disrupt social and familial relations.

"As a counter-measure, he called upon the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and 'Aspirational India'," the statement read.

PM Modi also expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called upon the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

"Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives. Further, a review was undertaken of the implementation of newly enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing as well as the security situation in the neighbourhood. PM Modi offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future," it read.

The DG-IG Conference was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; National Security Advisor, Union Ministers of State for Home and Union Home Secretary.

The three-day conference (November 29-December 1), which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGs/IGs of all states and union territories as well as heads of the CAPF/CPOs physically, and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all states and union territories.

