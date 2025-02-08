Key factors for AAP's rout in Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 8 As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is staring at a massive defeat in the Assembly polls, let's see what went wrong for the ruling party in Delhi.

ANTI-INCUMBENCY: The AAP, which secured thumping victories in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, was eyeing another victory this time but got decimated as people refused to give in to its excuse that the Union government was creating roadblocks in the functioning of its government in the national Capital. Fed up with constant allegations against the Centre, the people of Delhi voted for change.

'MODI KI GUARANTEE': What worked wonders for the BJP and against the AAP is the 'Modi ki guarantee'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-decibel electioneering and guarantees also ensured the BJP's win.

'SHEESH MAHAL' ROW: The BJP's election campaign highlighted how Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister got the official residence renovated for crores of rupees.

Moreover, the BJP's claims got validation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India report revealing that the preliminary estimate for the renovation was Rs 7.91 crore. When the Public Works Department completed the job in 2022, the cost had jumped to Rs 33.66 crore, the CAG report said.

Though the AAP hit back at the BJP with 'Rajmahal' barb, accusing PM Modi of leading a lavish life, it failed to draw voters' support.

ELECTORATE FELT CHEATED: One of the other reasons for the voters' anguish is said to be Kejriwal not keeping his promises of clean politics and doing away with the VIP culture. Kejriwal, who claimed to be a honest politician, was in jail on charges of money laundering in relation to the Excise policy case.

The AAP Convenor, who promised not to avail special security and CM's bungalow before coming to power, was found having all the luxuries and indulging in corruption.

LIQUOR POLICY CASE: In the Delhi excise policy case, the top leadership of the AAP -- Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- were arrested and jailed. The leaders are currently out on bail and made all-out efforts to win the polls but in vain.

'POISONING YAMUNA' CLAIM: Kejriwal's claim that the BJP-led Haryana government was "poisoning" the Yamuna water fell flat after Delhi LG V.K. Saxena and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar denied any such thing. Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also threatened to sue the AAP's National Convenor.

The ECI trends indicate that the BJP is leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22.

In the 2020 polls, the AAP secured 62 seats while the BJP grabbed eight, while in the 2015 elections, the AAP bagged 67 of the 70 seats.

