Key sections of Constitution on Lord Ram, Krishna kept out of books: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Jan 16 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that key sections of the Constitution which mention about Lord Ram and Krishan have been kept out of book and peoples’ attention.

The Vice President said that the Constitution of India is an illustrious document which depicts Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman in the section on Fundamental Rights while Lord Krishna -- imparting the wisdom of the Gita to Arjuna -- is mentioned in the section on Directive Principles of State Policy.

“I wonder why such key sections are left out of the books and not brought to peoples’ attention,” the Vice President said while addressing newly elected members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly in Jaipur.

He said that all members of the legislature must work together and transcend party lines for the progress of the nation.

The Vice President said that the legislature plays a key role in ensuring a balance among all organs of state, including the executive and the judiciary.

He said that we must remain vigilant against deliberate tactics of disruption and disturbance, saying that such strategies have ‘low shelf life’ and lead to loss of opportunities to hold the government accountable in the House.

“Often, people take to the streets with certain grievances because such issues are not given due attention on the floor of the House,” the Vice President said.

Referring to the Opposition as the ‘spinal strength’ of a House, the Vice President said that members should recognise differing perspectives as being intended for public welfare, instead of assuming them to be points of conflict.

“National interest must be given prime importance, and must not be viewed through a political lens,” the Vice President said.

Calling upon political parties to respect the non-partisanship of the Presiding Officer, the Vice-President urged them to allow people’s representatives to freely present their viewpoints before the House.

Encouraging legislators to emulate the Constituent Assembly in their functioning, the Vice-President appealed to them to uphold ‘dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation’ as the foundation of Parliamentary democracy.

Lauding the strides made by India across domains, the Vice-President stressed that this was an outcome not only of the affirmative role played by legislators, but also of the ‘blood and sweat’ of Indian citizens.

He said that peoples’ representatives and civil servants must work together in a spirit of cooperation to take the country forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor