KGMU doctors operate on two-month-old baby to remove 1.5 kg tumour

Lucknow, Sep 26 Doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) gave a new lease of life to a two-month-old baby by removing a congenital tumour weighing around 25 per cent of his total body weight of 6 kg.

The child had a swelling in his stomach since birth and was facing issues in feeding.

His parents, hailing from Gorakhpur, took him to many doctors before landing at KGMU in August last week.

“Doctors at KGMU detected a large tumour in the child’s stomach and stated the need for immediate operation as it was putting pressure on nearby organs. The baby was successfully operated on August 29,” said Prof J.D. Rawat, head of paediatric surgery department, KGMU.

He said it was a tricky surgery as the tumour was very large and any mistake would have endangered the baby’s life.

“The operation continued for over two and a half hours and the tumour was removed. It weighed 1.5 kg,” he added.

Rawat said post-surgery, water accumulation started in the child’s stomach and body.

“This issue was also resolved over the next few days. After supportive management for about three weeks, the patient was fine and discharged from hospital on Monday,” he said.

