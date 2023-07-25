KGMU named nodal centre for medical education

Lucknow, July 25 The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has been made the nodal centre for medical education by the National Medical Commission (NMC) under its Faculty Development Programme.

This centre aims to teach innovative medical techniques to educators from various medical institutions and colleges.

The four-day inaugural workshop for this initiative has started.

Chairperson of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, NMC, Dr Aruna V Vankikar, said this step will enhance the medical education landscape in the country, ultimately leading to the growth of skilled and knowledgeable medical professionals.

“The objective of the program is to enhance the overall quality of medical education by equipping teachers with essential training. It sensitises educators to emerging concepts in teaching and assessment methods and focuses on developing comprehensive knowledge and clinical skills to enable teachers to effectively perform their roles,” she said.

Spokesperson of the KGMU, Dr Sudhir Singh, said workshop intends to equip educators with new methodologies of medical education, including teaching approaches for children.

