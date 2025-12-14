Khajuraho food poisoning case: Food safety officer served notice after 4th death confirmed

Khajuraho, Dec 14 After the fourth death in the Khajuraho food poisoning case in Madhya Pradesh, the District Collector has issued a show-cause notice to food safety officer Ved Prakash Choube.

“Following the tragic death of another hotel employee who fell ill after eating contaminated food, Collector Parth Jaiswal sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross Society to the deceased's family.

The District Collector has also urged the Chief Minister to sanction additional financial assistance to the four staffers of a private resort who fell ill after consuming their meal on last Monday afternoon (December 8),” an official has said.

On Saturday, another staffer, Hardik Soni (20), who was an electrician, died in Gwalior hospital. He was admitted to Khajuraho hospital from where he had been transferred to Chhatarpur district hospital along with seven other staffers with complaints of stomach pain, severe vomiting.

The official further said seven others remain in critical condition at Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.

The victims reportedly fell ill within minutes of eating their lunch, which included potato and cauliflower curry, sparking suspicions of food poisoning.

According to police officials, nine employees began experiencing severe symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, stomach pain, and anxiety shortly after the meal. They were initially rushed to the district hospital, but due to their deteriorating condition, all were referred to Gwalior.

Two of them, including a woman, died during treatment, while another succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Those who died earlier on the same day, soon after consuming the food, included: Pragilal Kushwaha (54), Ramswaroop Kushwaha and Girija Rajak.

The incident prompted immediate action from the health department and police.

Officials seized food samples from the resort and initiated questioning of staff. The food safety officer had been issued notice returnable by December 15, for he remained careless despite the chief minister and the entire cabinet being camped in Khajuraho on the day of the incident.

A case has been registered, and samples of food, water, and kitchen hygiene have been sent for laboratory testing.

Authorities have stated that the exact cause of the illness will only be determined once the reports are received.

Collector Parth Jaiswal ordered a thorough investigation and directed strict compliance with hygiene and food safety standards at the resort.

Chhatarpur’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) R.P. Gupta confirmed that eleven people were admitted to the hospital following the incident, with three dead within hours of consuming the food, while eight others were referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

