Khammam BJP worker suicide: Telangana BJP demands CBI probe, files petition in HC against TRS minister

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday filed a petition in Telangana High Court against TRS minister P Ajay Kumar alleging that he had "harassed" a BJP worker leading him to take his own life.

The BJP has also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

"Bharatiya Janata Party wants to bring to the notice of the people of Telangana that the KCR government is biased towards BJP and their workers. Many workers are being tortured by TRS leader," the BJP said in a release.

"TRS is unable to come to terms with the growing popularity of the BJP in the state," the party added.

BJP said a CBI probe into the case will help the party worker Sai Ganesh and his family get justice.

"BJP demands the culprit should be punished. BJP also demands that the TRS Government should voluntarily hand over the case to CBI," the press release said.

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay also demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao order a CBI probe into the BJP worker's alleged suicide.

BJP activist Sai Ganesh died by suicide allegedly due to harassment.

( With inputs from ANI )

