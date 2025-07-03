Kharchi Puja: Century-old worship of 14 deities begins in Tripura

Agartala, July 3 With traditional rituals and colourful ceremonies, the century-old ‘Kharchi Puja’ began on Thursday at Puran Habeli — the former capital of the erstwhile princely state — now known as Khayerpur, about 8 km north of Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by other personalities inaugurated the seven-day long ‘Kharchi Puja’ where 14 deities are worshipped simultaneously.

Lakhs of people from various parts of the country will participate in the fair and the centuries-old ‘Kharchi Puja’ which began with traditional fervour and rituals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion of the auspicious Puja.

HM Shah in a post on X said: “Best wishes to our sisters and brothers of Tripura on Kharchi Puja. May this religious festival deepen our bond with Mother Earth and bring happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Kharchi Puja, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the brothers and sisters of Tripura. May this festival bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives. Have a joyful and blessed Kharchi Puja,” J.P. Nadda said in a separate post on his X handle.

The annual 'Kharchi Puja' and festival are meant to cleanse the sins of mortal souls.

'Kharchi Puja' and Mela Committee chairman Ratan Chakraborty, also a BJP MLA, said that every year around 15 lakh devotees and tourists from various parts of the country take part in the unique puja and associated rituals.

While talking with IANS, Chakraborty, former Minister and Tripura Assembly Speaker, said that if the weather remains favourable, the number of devotees and tourists would be more than the previous year.

However, due to the internal troubles in Bangladesh, many people from the neighbouring country may not come this year, he said.

Originally a Hindu tribals' festival, the 7-day long Puja is now observed by all communities and religions.

With colourful marquees, illumination, religious rites and chanting of 'mantras' amid drum beats, the festival features 14 deities -- Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, Laxmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Abadhi (God of water), Chandra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri (Himalaya).

As per tradition, the week-long festival begins in June-July with a colourful procession accompanied by the Tripura Police music band.

All deities and priests are escorted by Tripura Police personnel, who also present a guard of honour to the Chief Royal Priest 'Raj Chantaia'.

On October 15, 1949, Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent maharani, and the Indian Governor General.

The merger agreement made it mandatory for the Tripura government to continue the sponsorship of 14 temples and puja, including the Kharchi Puja and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple (one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country), run by the Hindu princely rulers.

As per the merger agreement, the Tripura government has been bearing the festival's expenses for the past several decades.

For over 78 years and until 1838, Puran Habeli was the capital of then undivided Tripura, which included large parts of Sylhet, Brahmanbaria and Comilla districts of then East Pakistan and now Bangladesh.

It was King Krishna Manikya Bahadur (1760-1761) who shifted the capital from southern Tripura's Udaipur to Puran Habeli in 1760.

The temple of the 14 gods constructed at that time still stands. In 1838, the capital was shifted to Agartala from Puran Habeli by King Krishna Kishore Manikya Bahadur (1830-1849).

