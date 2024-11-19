Kharge, a puppet of party high command: Giriraj Singh on 'poison' jibe at BJP-RSS

New Delhi, Nov 19 Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday lunched a blistering attack at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his likening of BJP-RSS with poison and said that the grand old party leader stooped too low in furthering its anti-BJP agenda while brazenly violating the political decorum.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Giriraj Singh spoke on an array of issues including Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi's VIP treatment during his Golden temple visit and more.

Below is the full interview.

IANS: What's your view on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's poison remark and BJP and RSS?

Giriraj Singh: Even as Kharge holds such a high position in Congress, he continues to be a puppet at the hands of the party high command. Kharge stooped to such a low level that he spewed venom on the BJP and RSS and violated the political decorum.

IANS: How do you see Arvind Kejriwal's 'Dharam-Yuddha' remark?

Giriraj Singh: People have seen Kejriwal's real face. He is the one who used Anna Hazare to enter politics and then indulged in corruption. He is the most corrupt politician. How can a corrupt person talk about 'Dharam Yuddh'?

IANS: What do you think about Rahul Gandhi getting VIP treatment during the Golden Temple visit?

Giriraj Singh: I won't comment as it is a constitutional matter. Even when Rahul was not Leader of Opposition, he enjoyed the special security.

IANS: How do you see Rahul Gandhi's connect with the masses?

Giriraj Singh: Rahul Gandhi was born with a golden spoon. He wants to fool people by striking an emotional chord with the poor by visiting Kalavati didi's home, travelling with a truck driver, cooking food for a Dalit driver, and sharing a coolie's burden but it will not yield any results.

IANS: What's your view on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's decision to "remove" non-Hindus from the temple administration?

Giriraj Singh: I welcome it and want its nationwide implementation. We don't enter mosques or churches. But they enter the temples, citing secularism.

IANS: What's your take on forced conversions in Bihar? Will you seek a probe?

Giriraj Singh: Earlier, pastors used to lure people with money, providing medical facilities, and education and used it a guise to convert Hindus. In Begusarai or any district of Bihar, pastors are indulging in looting people using magic tricks and allurement tactics. Such incidents must be stopped and probe set up to see whether Hindus are opting for Christianity or are being forcibly converted. I can say for sure that in districts like Lakhisarai and Begusarai, poor Hindus are being forcibly converted.

IANS: What is your view on appeasement politics?

Giriraj Singh: There is no clear definition of minority in the Constitution. I demand that minority status, reservation and other privileges given to Muslims should be withdrawn as they now constitute 20 per cent of the total population. All political parties should debate the issue.

IANS: How India has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Giriraj Singh: Earlier India was known as 'Sone ki Chidiya' and was looted by invaders and the Congress. However, now, the country is sone ka sher (Golden Lion). Under PM Modi's leadership, no one dares to loot the country.

IANS: What do want to say to voters of Jharkhand?

Giriraj Singh: I would say that the Hindu population is declining in Dumka. Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are snatching roti, mati and beti by marrying off tribal daughters. People must pay heed to BJP's 'Ek hain toh safe hain' and 'Batenge toh katenge' slogans and decide accordingly for safeguarding them and their famiilies.

