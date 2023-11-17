Kharge appeals to voters in MP to exercise their franchise

New Delhi, Nov 17 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged the voters in Madhya Pradesh to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, while also congratulating the first-time voters.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge in an appeal to the people of the state said: "Eight and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh will win today because they are united for a change. We urge the youth who are voting for the first time to participate enthusiastically in this movement for change and vote."

He went on to say that "new dimensions of employment are waiting for you and you will be free from the recruitment scams of the state".

"The valuable vote of our mothers and sisters will create a cycle of economic security for women, which will lead them on the path of self-reliance. Our farmers, farm labor brothers and sisters, will get better prices for their crops and their loans will be waived off with their one vote," Kharge added.

He also said that "our Dalits, tribals and people of backward communities will get rid of the daily atrocities and will become strong partners of development in the justice system".

"The power of your one vote can provide important social security to students like financial assistance, right to health and drinking water and free insurance for treatment. So raise your hand on the voting button, and exercise your democratic rights vigorously.

"Madhya Pradesh will be victorious, our country will become better," the Congress president added.

Meanwhile, the party's General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal also took to X and said: "As Madhya Pradesh goes to vote today, my heartfelt appeal to all voters to lend your support for an inclusive, progressive and welfare-oriented government.

"Remember, in 2018, you voted for a Congress government. That democratic mandate was robbed from you by the BJP’s unconstitutional means and the immoral acts of the defectors."

"The time has come to teach each one of them a lesson. I’m confident that you will vote for the hand symbol and bless us with 150+ seats with your vote."

Polling for the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 a.m. across 64,626 polling booths.

Balloting will conclude at 6 p.m.

A total of 2,533 candidates, including incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief MinisterKamal Nath, are in the fray.

The main battle for power Hindi-heartland state is between the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

