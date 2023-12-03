Kharge appoints 'observers' in 4 states to coordinate CLP meetings

New Delhi, Dec 3 Ahead of the counting of votes on Sunday, the Congress on Saturday appointed AICC Observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

In an official communication, Congress General secretary KC Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC Observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect."

Kharge appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as Observers for Rajasthan.

While Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, senior party leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K. Muraleedharan and KJ George have been made Observers for Telangana.

Kharge named party treasurer Ajay Maken, party leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh as Observers for Chhattisgarh.

While Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been made Observers for Madhya Pradesh.

The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective states will coordinate the same with above observers, Venugopal said.

