Kharge calls CWC meet on Dec 21 to discuss host of issues

New Delhi, Dec 17 Days after defeat in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- party's highest decision making body on December 21.

According to party leaders, the CWC has been called by Kharge on December 21 at the party headquarters here.

The CWC meeting comes in the wake of the party's defeat in three states and the recent massive security breach in Parliament.

Even 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- have been suspended for the remainder of the winter session.

On December 19, the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has been scheduled.

The party leader said that during the CWC several issues will be taken up for discussion including the party's strategy to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

