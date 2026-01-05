Kharge calls Lord Buddha relics exposition a timeless reminder of peace, compassion and wisdom

New Delhi, Jan 5 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, shared his reflections after visiting "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One", an international exposition showcasing the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha.

The exhibition, which has drawn global attention for its spiritual and cultural significance, presents rare relics associated with the life and teachings of the Lord Buddha, offering visitors a profound encounter with one of the world's most enduring philosophies.

Kharge described the experience as "enriching" and "extraordinary", noting that the exposition was not merely a display of sacred artifacts but a reminder of the timeless relevance of Lord Buddha's message.

"It was a deeply humbling reminder that the Lord Buddha's message is not bound by time -- peace within, compassion for all, and wisdom in action. The world needs this light today more than ever," he wrote in a post on X.

The Piprahwa relics, discovered in the late 19th century in present-day Uttar Pradesh, are considered among the most revered remains linked to the Lord Buddha.

Their presentation in an international setting underscores India's role as the cradle of Buddhist heritage and highlights the universal appeal of the Buddha's teachings.

The exposition has been curated to bring together scholars, practitioners, and devotees from across the world, reinforcing the global resonance of values such as non-violence, compassion, and inner harmony.

Kharge's remarks come at a time when the world grapples with conflict, inequality, and ecological challenges.

His emphasis on "wisdom in action" reflects the Lord Buddha's call for practical application of spiritual values in everyday life, a message that continues to inspire millions across cultures and faiths.

The Congress leader's visit also highlights the intersection of spirituality and public life, reminding citizens that cultural and religious traditions can serve as guiding lights in modern governance and social responsibility.

As the exposition continues to attract visitors, Kharge's words resonate as both a personal reflection and a broader appeal to embrace the Lord Buddha's timeless teachings in pursuit of a more compassionate world.

