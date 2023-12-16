Kharge chairs meet of newly formed Guj Political Affairs committee

New Delhi, Dec 16 With just fee months left for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday is holding a meeting of the newly formed political affairs committee.

Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Madhusudan Mistry, party leaders from Gujarat including state state unit chief Shaktisinh Gohil and others are also present.

Party leaders said that the meeting is crucial as the leaders will discuss the party's preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting assumes significance as the party had performed very badly in the 2022 assembly elections.

