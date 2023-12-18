Kharge chairs meeting to discuss LS poll preparedness in UP

New Delhi, Dec 18 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting of party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and discussed several issues, including the party's preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge said that public issues are the first priority for the party, which needs to take the voice of the poor, farmers and youth to every house in the state.

Besides Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leaders Rajeev Shukla, P.L. Punia, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate and several others attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Kharge took to X and said, "To strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh, chaired a crucial meeting with the leaders from the state. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we have to take the voice of the poor, farmers, women and youth to every house of Uttar Pradesh. Even have to bring the progressive and democratic forces altogether."

"Public issues are our first priority. We will continue to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP at the ground level," Kharge added.

According to party leaders, the meeting was called to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness and the party's campaign at the ground level.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has also planned a padyatra in the state in the coming days.

On Saturday, Kharge had chaired a meeting with the party leaders from Gujarat to discuss Congress' strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

