Kharge launches online crowd funding campaign 'Donate for desh'

New Delhi, Dec 18 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's online crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for desh' here.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders K. C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several others were also present during the launch of the campaign at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg here.

Kharge himself donated Rs 1.38 lakh for the online funding campaign.

Maken said: "Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress."

"Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Maken said.

He said that two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding, one through the dedicated online portal: donateinc.in and second through the official Indian National Congress website: www.inc.in.

He said: "We encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC Presidents, PCC Presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute to the online crowd funding campaign.

