Kharge launches scathing attack against PM, Nitish during Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Patna, Feb 16 Participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a gathering in Aurangabad district, Kharge claimed that the Prime Minister talks about the 'good works' the government has done for the poor people, though the benefits only go to the rich people of the country.

"People earlier said 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram'. Now they say 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'," Kharge said, as he took a dig at Nitish Kumar for frequently changing sides.

“Nitish Kumar had claimed many times that he would rather die, but not join hands with the BJP. Now he has joined the NDA as an alliance partner,” Kharge said.

"During the recent floor test in Bihar, the MLAs of the Congress stayed united like a rock. RJD chief Lalu Prasad had cautioned the top Congress leadership that the party may split in Bihar, but he failed to save his own party from splitting.

“PM Narendra Modi talks about good works done for the common people, yet the benefits do not reach them. He had promised two crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account... How many jobs has he given to the people of the country,” Kharge asked.

He also said that PM Modi accuses the Congress of dividing the country, but "we talk about justice for the people and a caste-based census is one of the tools for that".

"The Congress has made a commitment to conduct caste-based census in the country to deliver justice to the poor people, including Dalits, tribal people, OBCs etc.,” Kharge said.

“I want to ask Narendra Modi to reveal how many companies has he opened like BHEL or BEL? He is giving guarantees, but not waiving farmers' loans,” Kharge said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor