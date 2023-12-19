Kharge names 9 secretaries for Cong foundation day rally on Dec 28

New Delhi, Dec 19 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday named new secretaries to coordinate the party's rally to mark its foundation day on December 28 in Nagpur.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: "The Congress President has approved the proposal to depute the AICC Secretaries to coordinate the mobilisation and other arrangements for the 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' National level rally."

Kharge has named P.C. Vishnunadh, Qazi Nizamuddin, Sanjay Kapoor, Dheeraj Gurjar, Chandan Yadav, B.M. Sandeep, Chetan Chauhan, Pradeep Narwal and Abhishek Dutt for the massive public meeting.

