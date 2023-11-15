Kharge names Praveen Chakravarty as AIPC chairman replacing Tharoor

New Delhi, Nov 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed Praveen Chakravarty as the chairman of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), replacing Shashi Tharoor from the post.

In an official communication, Congress General secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "The Congress President has appointed Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, with immediate effect."

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shashi Tharoor," he added.

AIPC is a frontal organisation that acts as a bridge between working professionals and the party.

Chakravarty, who headed the Data Analytics Department of the Congress, replaced Tharoor after his elevation as a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member in August earlier this year.

Chakravarty is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and Wharton School in Philadelphia.

He had joined the Congress in 2018 and was appointed as the Chairperson of the party's Data Analytics Department.

He is credited with drafting Congress' NYAY scheme along with former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, and had served with the Manmohan Singh-led government on the unique identification programme.

