Kharge pays tribute to ex PM Ch Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 23 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 121st birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Kharge said: "The path to the country's prosperity passes through the fields and barns of the villages -- Chaudhary Charan Singh. Humble tribute to the farmer's struggle partner and former Prime Minister, respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his 121st birth anniversary."

Kharge said: "Farmers are India. Regards to all the farmers of the country. Hearty greetings to all farmer sisters, brothers and farm laborers on Kisan Diwas."

Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India between July 28, 1979 and January 14, 1980.

Historians and other people frequently refer to him as the 'champion of India's peasants'.

His birthday on December 23 is celebrated as Kisan Diwas in India.

