Kharge pays tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tributes to great tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary and Jharkhand Foundation Day.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "'Abu Raj Ete Jana, Maharani Raj Tundu Jana'. Millions of salutes to the great freedom fighter, great leader of the tribal society, Dharti Aaba, Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary."

"Best wishes and congratulations to all the people of Jharkhand, a state full of natural resources, on Jharkhand Foundation Day," he said.

Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, known as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, is commemorated nationwide.

