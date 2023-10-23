Kharge, Priyanka condole spin legend Bishan Bedi's demise

New Delhi, Oct 23 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and parry leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the demise of former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 77.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We are extremely saddened to hear the passing away of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, former India Test Captain, known affectionately as the 'The Sardar of Spin' to lovers of cricket, Bishan Singh Bedi."

"In the era dominated by pace bowling, he left an indelible mark and carved out his own space as a legendary left-arm spinner. A Padma Shri recipient and a forthright authority on the sport’s administration, his contribution to Indian cricket shall always be cherished. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and numerous fans," the Congress leader added.

Widely considered as one of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time, Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. He was ailing for the past two years during which he had undergone multiple surgeries.

Priyanka also condoled the demise of Bedi, saying: "Saddened by the news of the demise of Sardar Bishan Singh Bedi, the unique spin bowler, captain of the Indian cricket team and later a staunch disciplinarian team manager. Indian cricket has lost one of its shining stars today. Tributes,"

Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was the country's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 266 scalps at 28.71.

Along with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi formed India's famed spin quartet that dominated in the sixties and seventies.

He is survived by his wife Anju and two children, Neha and Angad.

