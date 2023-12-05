Kharge, Rahul express distress over Cyclone Michaung (LD)

New Delhi, Dec 5 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of life due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and urged the Centre to give every possible assistance to the states hit by it.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "It is distressing to witness the impact of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost. The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.”

"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis. I request the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens. Safety of the people is paramount," he said.

Even Rahul Gandhi took to X and said, "Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones." "As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their government's relief and rescue efforts," the Congress leader said.

Cyclone Michaung led to the disruption of normal life in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with Chennai being the worst affected. Heavy rainfall has lashed the state capital, resulting in water logging of subways and arterial roads.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. as the severe cyclonic storm continues to intensify over the Bay of Bengal. The wind speed is also likely to rise 110 kmph in costal Andhra Pradesh.

Several precautionary measures have been taken, as the cyclone is about 20 km from the state.

