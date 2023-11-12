Kharge, Rahul greet nation on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 12 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

In a post on X, the Congress president said: "From me and all the leaders and workers of the Congress Party, I wish you a very happy Diwali. May this unique festival of lights bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your life."

"Our only wish is that there should be love, brotherhood, harmony in the society, we all should keep fighting against injustice, ignorance and discrimination and the lamp of hope should keep burning," he said.

Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Diwali and said, "Greetings of Diwali to everyone. Let the darkness of lies, injustice and hatred disappear. May our India be illuminated with truth, justice and love."

Diwali, festival of lights, is one of the major festivals being celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness".

