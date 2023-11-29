Kharge, Rahul hail rescue of 41 workers from Uttarakhand tunnel

New Delhi, Nov 29 After 41 trapped workers were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi said that "it is a matter of great relief and joy while congratulating the team involved in the rescue operation".

Kharge also urged the government to provide prompt health benefits and appropriate compensation to the workers and demanded for safety audit of all under-construction projects to be conducted.

"It is a matter of great relief and joy for all of us that the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, for the last 17 days were taken out of the tunnel safely today," he wrote on X.

He said that due to the prayers of 140 crore Indians and the long-running operation involving all the agencies, including NDMA, the rescue operation was finally successful.

"Request the government to provide prompt health benefits and appropriate compensation to the worker brothers. Safety audit of all those under-construction projects should be conducted so that such situation does not arise again," the Congress President said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The safe return of the worker brothers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi is a very happy news. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families."

"The safety of our worker brothers who are building India is of paramount importance. I salute all the brave men who made this difficult operation successful," he added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh hailed the dedication of entire rescue team for the operation and said, "After a harrowing 17 days, the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand are being evacuated."

"The entire country salutes the remarkable resilience and fortitude of the workers themselves. The nation also applauds the dedication, skill and perseverance of the entire rescue team and thanks them wholeheartedly," Ramesh added.

The remarks came after all 41 trapped workers were safely pulled out of the collapsed tunnel.

Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its sixteenth day.

Relief and rescue work, which entered the sixteenth day, was carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, BRO on a war footing.

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.

