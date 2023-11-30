Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka appeal to voters in Telangana to choose transparent govt

New Delhi, Nov 30 With polling underway in Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the people to choose a transparent, people-friendly government and ensure a Prajala Telangana.

Kharge in a post on X, said, "People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety-net for the disadvantaged. ‘No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come’… Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now!

"This is time to come out and vote in large numbers to make it happen. This is the time to realise the countless dreams and aspirations of Telangana’s people, for which you have shed your sweat and blood for years," he said.

He also welcomed the first time voters and said, "We welcome our first time voters of the state to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice. The youngest formed state in India - Telangana must show the way," the Congress leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to the voters and said, "My sisters and brothers of Telangana. My brothers, I appeal to vote thoughtfully, with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right and biggest responsibility. Fulfill the dream of Telangana people with the power of vote."

Voting for the 119-member Assembly is underway in Telangana and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

