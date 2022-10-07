Kharge reaches Ahmedabad to start campaign for Congress presidential elections

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reached Ahmedabad on Thursday to start his campaign for the Congress presidential elections from today from Gujarat.

He will visit Sabarmati Ashram and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office of Gujarat Congress in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Gehlot had on Thursday said he is pulling out of the contest after he met with Sonia Gandhi and apologised to her for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Nominations for the post of Congress president closed on September 30 and results will be declared on October 19.

With Gandhis not running for the top post this time around, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

