Kharge rebuts Azad's claim of Congress also dividing people

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that no political parties in the country should politicise religion or caste.

Kharge's statement came a day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that all the political parties, including Congress, create division amongst people and politicise religion and caste.

Kharge said, "No political parties in India should politicise religion and caste." He added that Congress does not indulge in politicising religion or caste and it is Azad's personal view.

The senior Congress leader said, "Every political party divide people and society on the basis of caste and religion. Moreover, if the Congress party is also doing such politics then my advice is not to do so."

He said that India is a democratic country and all the political parties should work within the contours of the Indian Constitution.

( With inputs from ANI )

