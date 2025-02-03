Kharge says ‘thousands died’ in Maha Kumbh stampede, NDA members protest in RS

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stirred a controversy after he claimed that "thousands died" in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh venue in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

However, he set a condition for him to apologise for his comment.

The tragedy that occurred due to overcrowding at the Maha Kumbh on January 29 during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya -- considered an auspicious day for holy dips -- killed 30 people and left at least 60 injured, the authorities said.

They said a massive crowd heading towards the ghat to take holy dips broke down barricades, leading to the stampede.

Kharge, Congress chief and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, however, said the "thousand deaths" at the Maha Kumbh was his own estimate, in an attempt to not accept the number of dead that was reported by the authorities.

"I pay my tributes to the people who died in Maha Kumbh... the thousands who died in Kumbh," he said, evoking the protests by members of the ruling alliance.

"This is my estimate and if this is not right, you (government) should tell what is the truth," Kharge said.

"I did not say 'thousands' to blame anyone. But how many people died, give that information at least. I will apologise if I am wrong. They should give figures, how many died, how many are missing," he added.

Kharge’s comment drew loud protests from the treasury benches and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar even asked him to retract his comment.

"The LoP (Leader of Opposition) has indicated a scenario using figures to the extent of thousands. I appeal to him, in this House, whatever is spoken, carries great weight. You have spoken something which has numbed everyone," Dhankhar said.

"A message that goes from here, even if it is contradicted, goes to the whole world. Can you go to that extent? I would appeal to you as one of the senior-most leaders of this country, if you put a figure in thousands, I can only appeal to your conscience," Dhankar said.

The Opposition parties have accused the Centre and the UP government of not paying enough attention to safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela when it was anticipated that huge crowds would come to take holy dips on certain auspicious days.

