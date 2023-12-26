Kharge slams govt over expenditure on selfie points at railway stations

New Delhi, Dec 26 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the expenses made for the selfie points at the railway stations saying that self obsessed promotion knows no bounds as it is absolutely wasting tax-payers money.

"Self-obsessed promotion by Modi government knows no bounds. Absolutely brazen waste of taxpayers money by installing Modi ji’s 3D selfie points at Railway Stations. (RTI Reply)," Kharge wrote on X.

He said: "Earlier, the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers was politically used by ordering the Armed Forces to install 822 such Selfie-points with a prominent cut-out of Modi ji. Modi government hasn’t provided drought and flood relief to states.

"MGNREGA funds for opposition ruled states are also pending. But it has the audacity to generously splurge public money on these cheap election stunts."

He also attached a Right to Information reply to back his claims on the expenses made by the Central Railway to install the selfie points at several Type A and C stations.

The Congress had earlier targeted the government over the selfie points by Indian Army and other government departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor