Kharge slams HM Shah on Parl security breach, says it's their habit to ridicule Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi to seek votes

New Delhi, Dec 16 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not making a statement in Parliament over the December 13 security breach and also said that it was Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party's habit to continuously ridicule the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi to seek votes.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters here, Kharge said, "This security breach is a serious issue and the government is not focusing on it. We are repeatedly asking in Parliament that the Home Minister should give a statement in Parliament over the security breach."

"But the Home Minister does not want to come to the House and make a statement on what happened and what were the reasons. But he speaks in television shows and makes a statement for hours but cannot make one in Parliament for five minutes. He is not ready to run the House. This is not good. And those who do not believe in democracy, we have nothing to expect from them," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha added.

Asked about Shah and BJP accusing the Opposition of politicising the Parliament security breach issue, Kharge said, "It is their habit, they accuse Congress and take our party's name to seek votes, and keep on ridiculing the contributions of Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. It is their habit to ridicule Congress and seek votes."

The Parliament had witnessed a logjam for last two days over the Opposition demands of a detailed statement by Shah in both Houses of Parliament over the massive security breach on December 13.

Two people on December 13, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack jumped from the visitors' gallery in Lok Sabha when the Zero Hour proceedings were going on.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had witnessed several adjournments on Thursday and Friday over the Opposition demands.

Even 14 MPs -- 13 Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for remainder of the Parliament session.

