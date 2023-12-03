Kharge thanks people of T'gana for mandate, says results of MP, C'garh, Raj disappointing but will revive Cong

New Delhi, Dec 3 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday thanked the people in Telangana for giving mandate to the party and also said though its performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been disappointing, with determination "we will revive ourselves in these three states."

He also said that Congress will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare fully for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states."

He said that the Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states.

"I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," Kharge added.

His remarks came after the Congress got the mandate in Telangana where the party is leading on 40 seats and won on 23 seats.

This is for the first time that the Congress is headed for a majority in Telangana since its inception in 2014.

However, in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress lost to the BJP.

The Congress was eyeing to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but was not able to touch the halfway mark.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP got a brute majority in the 230-member assembly with leads on 166 seats while the Congress leading on 63 seats.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor