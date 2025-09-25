Kharge urges grassroots connection in Observers’ meet; committees formed for 3 states

New Delhi, Sep 25 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday emphasised the party’s foundational commitment to the voiceless and marginalised, urging workers to deepen their engagement with grassroots communities.

He was addressing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers’ meeting in New Delhi, held under the on-going Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Creation Campaign).

In a reflective and strategic address, Kharge invoked the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, quoting: “Congress must maintain close ties with the millions of voiceless people it represents. When Congress workers merge with these millions in their thoughts and lives, Congress committees will become sacred places that will provide solutions to the problems of men and women suffering from injustice.”

The meeting brought together senior observers and organisational leaders from across the country to review progress and set priorities for strengthening the party’s structure at the district level.

As part of the campaign, committees were formally constituted to select district Congress presidents in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan — three states where the party is actively reorganizing its grassroots machinery ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Kharge stressed that the Congress must not merely function as a political entity but as a movement rooted in empathy, justice, and public service.

“Our strength lies in our ability to listen, to represent, and to act. Every committee must reflect the aspirations of the people it serves,” he said.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan was launched earlier this year to revitalize the party’s organisational framework, with a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and accountability.

The formation of selection committees marks a key milestone in the campaign’s rollout, signalling a shift toward more participatory leadership models.

Party leaders present at the meeting echoed Kharge’s sentiments, calling for renewed energy and unity at the grassroots level.

The Congress president also urged observers to ensure that selections are merit-based and representative of local realities.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to democratic values and its resolve to build a responsive and people-centric organisation.

