Kharge urges Himachal CM Sukhu to implement electoral promises

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party MLAs of the hill state and urged them to work unitedly to implement electoral promises.

Kharge lauded the Himachal leaders for their hard work during the Assembly elections and congratulated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all party MLAs for winning their Assembly seats and bringing Congress back to power in the state.

"He also lauded the hard work of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh and other leaders and congratulated Rajiv Shukla who was monitoring the election campaign closely," an official statement said.

"He urged all the party leaders to work for the people of the state unitedly and implement the promises made in the manifesto so that fruits of development could reach to the poorest of the poor," it added.

Sukhu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state congress president Pratibha Singh and all newly elected MLAs, met Kharge in the national capital.

AICC General Secretary and In-charge Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla was also present on the occasion.

Rajiv Shukla welcomed all the MLAs and congratulated them for their performance in the state Assembly elections. He said that Himachal Pradesh would witness a strong and stable government.

The Chief Minister thanked the party leadership for their support which led to the victory of the Congress party in the elections.

"Elections were contested on the public welfare issues which was the main focus of Congress ideology. All leaders worked hard to take this ideology up to grass root level," he said.

He assured that the new government will make all efforts to deliver the best service to the people by fulfilling the promises made.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri thanked all the senior Congress leaders and central party leadership for supporting party workers and leaders throughout the election campaign and being the source of inspiration to ensure victory. He said that now the new government will make its best efforts to come up to the expectations of the people of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

