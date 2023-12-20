Kharge will be dummy PM: BJP MP

Patna, Dec 20 A day after the INDIA bloc suggested the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as PM candidate face for 2024 election, the BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that he will be a dummy prime minister while the actual government will be run by “mummy” in an apparent dig at Sonia Gandhi.

“Kharge will be just a dummy prime minister while the actual government will be run by mummy. Yesterday’s INDIA meeting has given a jolt to Nitish Kumar. I have sympathy for him,” Tiwari said in Patna.

He said that the (INDIA bloc) has mocked the Vice President of India.

“How can we expect that they will respect the constitution? Kharge’s son talks about doing away with Sanatan Dharma. He said that Hindu and Sanatan Dharma are the diseases for the country,” he said.

Tiwari said that the INDIA bloc has been founded on corruption while the BJP government has always been against corruption.

On Tuesday, during the fourth INDIA block meeting in New Delhi, West Bengal and Delhi Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Kharge as a prime ministerial candidate of INDIA bloc for the upcoming general elections.

However, Kharge has said that it is time to concentrate on elections and after winning, the INDIA bloc can discuss who will become the Prime Minister of the country.

On the proposed demonstration of opposition on December 22, Tiwari said only 50 MPs have snatched the rights of 543 MPs and there is no wrong in punishing them.

“The parliament belongs to all 543 MPs. If you want to do Dharna, they can go outside and do it. They obstruct the proceedings of the house every day which is not the right way,” Tiwari said.

