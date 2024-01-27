Kharge Writes to Mamata Banerjee for Safe Passage of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to facilitate the safe and secure passage of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. Kharge expressed concerns about potential disruptions, citing instances of alleged attacks on the yatra in neighbouring states.

In the letter, Kharge highlighted the peaceful completion of the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered the country without any untoward incidents. However, he pointed out that the ongoing yatra has faced challenges in neighbouring states, potentially fueled by political instigation. Kharge commended the bravery of the party cadre in facing these challenges and informed Banerjee about the yatra's scheduled passage through West Bengal in the coming days.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to issue directions to appropriate authorities to ensure safe passage to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' passing through the state. pic.twitter.com/f1x3LeWg6W — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra went across the country without any untoward incidents and culminated in a rally in Kashmir. However, you would be aware that some miscreants targeted the current Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in your neighbouring states. This has been done on political instigation but our cadre faced it bravely. Now the yatra is passing through Bengal over the next few days. I have been made aware that again some miscreants may torment trouble for the yatra. I am not sure if the intention may be to show the state administration in had light or to disrupt the yatra," Kharge mentioned in the letter.

Expressing uncertainty about the intentions behind potential disruptions, Kharge requested Banerjee's intervention to ensure a smooth passage for the yatra, "I am writing to request that you may kindly issue appropriate directions to ensure the smooth passage of the yatra through Bengal and ensure the safety of the yatris, including Shri Rahul Gandhi. I am aware that the Gandhi family and you share very cordial relations, and you would ensure that all security concerns would be addressed adequately, However, I thought it would be best if I personally write to you requesting for the same," the letter added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 6,713 km, mostly by bus and on foot. It will travel across 110 districts in 67 days, culminating on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai. The yatra comes on the heels of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started on September 7, 2022, from the southern tip of the country, Kanyakumari and concluded in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 kilometres, 12 states, and two Union territories including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh.