Kharge writes to Mamata, seeks security for Nyay Yatra in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 27 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking protection for Rahul Gandhi during the passage of the Nyay Yatra in the state.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra entered West Bengal on Thursday.

The Congress President’s letter is dated January 25 and in the letter to Kharge has expressed apprehension that miscreants may try to disrupt the rally in the state.

“Now, the Yatra is passing through West Bengal over the last few days, I have been made aware that again some miscreants may foment trouble for the yatra. I am not sure if the intention may be to show the state administration in bad light or to disturb the yatra,” Kharge’s letter to the Chief Minister reads.

“I am writing to request you that you may kindly issue appropriate directions to ensure smooth passage of the yatra through Bengal and ensure safety of the yatris, including Rahul Gandhi. I am aware that the Gandhi family and you share very cordial relations, and you would ensure that all security concerns would be addressed adequately. However, I thought it would be best if I personally write to you requesting for the same,” the letter added.

The communique between Kharge and Mamata is significant as West Bengal state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused the state administration for creating administrative hurdles through denial of permission for different programmes associated with the rally.

Earlier, this week West Bengal Chief Minister has said that Trinamool will contest all 42 seats in the state without the INDIA alliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor