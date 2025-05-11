Kharge writes to PM Modi, repeats Rahul's demand for Parliament session on 'Operation Sindoor', ceasefire

New Delhi, May 11 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent understanding on the ceasefire.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to PM Modi written on May 10 to seek a Parliament session, Kharge said, "Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament.”

Kharge highlighted the need for discussing the entire gamut of issues related to the Operation, including "the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan".

Rahul Gandhi's letter to PM Modi on Saturday said, "I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," wrote Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Addressing PM Modi, Kharge wrote: "You may kindly recall myself as Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha requested your good self, vide our letters dated 28 April 2025, to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam."

"In view of latest developments, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan," he said.

As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request, wrote Kharge.

On May 8, the Centre had convened an all-party meeting on 'Operation Sindoor' to brief all parties on precision military strikes on terror targets across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The government on Saturday said India has come to an understanding on the ceasefire and paused military action.

On Sunday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence with the top defence officials amid an uneasy calm on the borders with Pakistan, where no fresh ceasefire violations have been reported.

During the day, the IAF hinted that its 'Operation Sindoor' was still going on.

It said in a post on X, "The IAF has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information."

