Kharge’s remarks not distasteful but patriotic: Pawan Khera

New Delhi, Sep 30 Congress National Spokesperson, Pawan Khera, on Monday brushed aside Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s charges of 'distasteful' remarks by Mallikarjun Kharge against the Prime Minister and said that the party President has inspired the cadres to work with fresh vigour in freeing the country from the BJP.

Talking to IANS, Pawan Khera said that the Congress President has displayed great patriotism by claiming that he won’t die until PM Modi is removed from the post.

“We have received big inspiration from his speech on Sunday. We are feeling proud that we are running the freedom movement again in the country. We will free our country from these people," he said.

Kharge, while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday said, “I am 83-years-old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power.”

Kharge, who felt uneasy while addressing the public event, sat down for a while and then resumed his speech after a brief halt.

“I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I had to sit down. Please pardon me,” Kharge told the gathering.

Further mocking HM Shah's promises of introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament as a bid to pacify the RSS, Khera said, "When the BJP had 303 seats in the House, then they didn't bring it up. Now, you are coming up with it to fool Nagpur? Nagpur is also raising the same question that why didn't they bring it up when they had 303 seats? Now let's see whether Nagpur gets fooled or not."

The Congress leader also criticised Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's remark where he said that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi went to the state just for “tourism.”

"He is himself a 'Parchi CM' and he left his seat and went to Ladwa. Why is he commenting on the Congress? Please tell him, your time is coming for rest now," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor